Jayden Pinder passes following a jetski drowning on Boxing Day

Jayden Pinder, 19

Nassau| Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male that occurred on Friday, December 26, 2025.

BP has identifed the victim as Jayden Pinder, 19, the grandson of Bishop Carrington Pinder.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 6:00 p.m., two individuals were riding a jet ski in waters off West Bay Street when a wave reportedly caused both persons to fall into the sea. Nearby individuals assisted them back to shore; however, one of the males became unresponsive.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The male was subsequently transported to hospital, where he later died.

May his soul rest in peace.