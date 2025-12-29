Man gets 30 months for traveling around with a .40 glock on Boxing Day!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A 30-year-old diver’s decision to keep a loaded gun that he found on the beach has cost him his freedom.

Zhivargo Rolle, of Florida Court, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at his arraignment before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Police were on patrol on East Street and Plam Tree Avenue at around 3pm on Decenber 26 when they saw Rolle behaving in a suspicious manner.

The officers stopped Rolle and found a .40 Glock pistol, with seven rounds of ammunition, inside his right pants pocket.

Rolle told police that he found the firearm on a beach in the Berry Islands about two months before his arrest.