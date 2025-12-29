CONTAINER PORT TECHNICIAN DIES AS HE FELL FROM CRANE ON BOXING DAY!

FREEPORT| Twenty-seven-year-old Anderson Adderley of Miller’s Long Island was the Freeport Container Port technician who fell to his death on Boxing Day at the port. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a separate incident another male was injuried when a heavy object fell on his legs. That worker was taken to hospital.

The incidents raises concerns once again about safety protocols at the Container Port.

According to one source the victim was found two hours following the incident. In security rules at the port a crane operator must be watched by another person. Where the individual watching Adderley was is a great mystery. Was he on site? Was he watching? Or was he asleep?

We report yinner decide!