BCB Executives pay a courtesy call on the Governor-General

, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius Smith at the Office of the Governor General, on Monday, August 21, 2023. Pictured from left: Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for BCB, the Hon. Myles LaRoda; H.E. Sir Cornelius Smith; BCB Executive Chairman, Picewell Forbes; and BCB Deputy Chairman, Athama Bowe. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)