BCB Executives pay a courtesy call on the Governor-General

NASSAU, The Bahamas —  Executives of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) paid a courtesy call upon Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius Smith at the Office of the Governor General, on Monday, August 21, 2023.  Pictured from left: Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for BCB, the Hon. Myles LaRoda; H.E. Sir Cornelius Smith; BCB Executive Chairman, Picewell Forbes; and BCB Deputy Chairman, Athama Bowe.  (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)

