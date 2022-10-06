BELINDA WILSON TELLS MARCELLUS TAYLOR TO “CARRY YOUR ASS”!

Belinda Wilson and Marcellus Taylor.

NASSAU| While most media houses want you to believe BUT President Belinda Wilson is sad to see Director of Education Marcellus Taylor leave the job this month BP has seen otherwise.

In a rude and disrespectful whatsapp note sent to the Education Director Wilson wrote: “Carry your ass” with funny emojis to follow.

Now if you want know what mental illness looks like here’s the story: Wilson took an interview with the media suggesting that she wished Taylor well in his new post. The statement was carried live on news last evening. But only hours before that she was sending the most unprofessional comments towards the Director of Education.

BP wonders how is it educators across the country would tolerate such a bully, a rude, disgusting, disrespectful (and I want say some more things) animal in their midst?! Why?!

We cry shame on Belinda Wilson for her nasty violence against decent educators.

Mr Taylor demits office on October 10th.

We report yinner decide!