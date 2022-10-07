Brother and sister dropped down dead this morning!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a brother and sister have both dropped down dead this morning in two places in the world.

Fort Hill and Mason’s Addition siblings and children of Marina Pratt (Raphael Munroe and sister Patrice Munroe) both dropped dead this morning.

Raphael owned a driving school and collapsed suddenly this morning. Upon hearing the news his sister, Patrice was shopping in Miami and there she collapsed and died. This is serious!

All we at BP is saying is these are some serious times and all yinner who knows the virtues of prayer…pray for this family.

May they rest in peace.