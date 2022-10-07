Double homicide takes two hardworking Sandilands employees both mother and son from Sutton Street Kemp Road…

Sandilands staffers Bertrum McPhee and mother Bernadette Lava Tynes.

NASSAU| A mother and son who are both employed at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre are the country’s latest homicide victims.

Bertrum McPhee and his mother Bernadette Lava Tynes were sitting on the outside of their home on Sutton Street just off Kemp Road north when a man arrived at the home and began indiscriminately opening fire on the occupants; killing both mother and son dead.

In the end, three persons were shot and the shooter is known to the family.

Sandilands we are learning is in deep mourning following the incident as Lava was a domestic staff in Housekeeping and her son Bertrum served as a Patient Care Tech at the institution. They were both described by colleagues as dedicated, hardworking staff members.

Bahamas Press has warned relatives to avoid conflicts and if you have a relative who you know lives on the criminal side of life have them LEAVE YOUR SAFE ZONES! In fact, ask them to leave the country as they will make it extremely unsafe for the entire home.

Pray for the family in their loss.

