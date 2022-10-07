Government signs $250 Million HOA for South Long Island Development

The Government of The Bahamas, Azul Destinations Ltd., and Calypso Cove Destinations Ltd. signed a Heads of Agreement for the development of a multi- million-dollar project in South Long Island. The HOA was signed during a ceremony at the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Wallace Whitfield Centre on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Pictured from left: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Secretary to the Cabinet, Nicole Campbell; Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis; Carlos Torres De Navarra, Royal Caribbean Group; Sherif Assal, Executive Chairman, Azul Destinations Ltd; and Thomas Dean, attorney, Dupuch & Turnquest. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Heads of Agreement signed between The Bahamas Government, and Azul Destinations Ltd. and Calypso Cove Destinations Ltd. for the development of a multi-million dollar project in South Long Island, was deemed “A Gold Letter Day” for investments in the country.

The HOA was signed during a ceremony at the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Wallace Whitfield Centre, on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, welcomed the stakeholders to “this historic moment” for South Long Island, which would bring “much excitement and economic opportunity to the island.”

Present were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Secretary to the Cabinet Nicole Campbell; Director of Investments, Phylicia Woods-Hanna; Executive Chairman of Azul Destinations Ltd. Sherif Assal; Carlos Torres De Navarra of Royal Caribbean Group; Thomas Dean, attorney, Dupuch & Turnquest; and other officials.

Planned for approximately 1800 acres of Crown Land in the vicinity of the settlements of Gordon’s and Mortimer’s, the $250- million project includes a 200-room hotel, a recreational lighthouse; food and beverage pavilions/huts, restaurants and a retail plaza; a Junkanoo Bahamian yoga pavilion; 18-hole professional miniature golf course; independent cruise port terminal and destination marina; and a luxury residential resort community to be known as “Calypso Cove,” among other amenities.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper also hailed it ‘an historic great day for Long Island,’ and the South and Central Bahamas.

This is a “Gold Letter Day we are experiencing today, and we look forward to the ground-breaking ceremony scheduled for the end of next year,” he said, adding that it is part and parcel of the $5 billion in investments attracted to the country over the past year.

Mr. Cooper envisioned that the proposed development would restore the entrepreneurial and enterprising spirit, and the independence the residents of Long Island are known for. An estimated 300 people will be employed during the construction phases.

The investors praised the government for the timely manner in which the agreement was signed and executed.