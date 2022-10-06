Thailand shooting: Many children among dead in pre-school attack – at least 22 kids…

Scenes in Thailand

Breaking| An ex-policeman has killed at least 38 people, most of them children, in a gun and knife attack at a pre-school daycare centre in north-east Thailand.

Police say he then killed himself and his family after a manhunt following the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Children and adults are among the casualties at the nursery – police say the attacker shot and stabbed his victims before fleeing the scene.

The former officer, aged 34, was sacked in June for drug use, police said.

A teacher who survived the attack told Thailand’s Thairath TV the gunman used to drop off his child at the nursery and had seemed polite. A motive for the attack remains unclear.