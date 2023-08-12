Big Cabinet Shuffle Coming as Parliament gets prorogue at 1pm today…

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC MP

NASSAU| Parliament to Prorogue, Cabinet to Shuffle, and New GOVERNOR-Governor Mother Pratt to be appointed September 4th as New agenda to be set by PM Philip Brave Davis KC MP!

At 1pm today in his capacity as Provost Marshal Commissioner of Police Mr Clayton Fernander shall ascend the steps of Parliament to read a Proclamation from His Excellency C A. Smith Governor-General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Now, Goombay suppose to be on Bay Street today so this a good time to dance.

