Big fight on Royal Palm Street last evening – male was stabbed to death… suspect arrested!

Rony Jean-Charles

NASSAU| A 49-year-old male has been arrested and is being questioned by police, with reference to a stabbing incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd 2023, which resulted in the death of a 43-year-old male resident of Royal Palm Street.

Bahamas Press is learning the victim murdered is Rony Jean Charles the man who waged a legal battle for citizenship in the country.

Preliminary reports indicate, that sometime around 8:18 p.m. while in the area of Royal Palm Street the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another male, who produced a knife resulting in him being stabbed multiple times about the body. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Subsequently, the victim was transported to the hospital via EMS, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Due to quick response by police, the suspect was apprehended in the area of Wilton Street and

Mackey Street. Investigation continues into this matter.