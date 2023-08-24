Ministry of Labour launches drive to register professionals throughout the country in the ministry’s skills bank

Robert Farquharson Director of Labour in the Ministry of Labour

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Director of Labour in the Ministry of Labour and Immigration Mr. Robert Farquharson announced a registration drive to be hosted by the Department of Labour’s Public Employment Services Unit (PESU) scheduled for Saturday, August 26, from 9am to 1pm at the Ministry of Labour’s Carmichael Road location.

The Public Employment Services Unit (PESU) will begin a seven-week registration drive in an effort to register professionals throughout the country in the ministry’s skills bank, Mr. Farquharson said.

“We will be visiting various institutions and registering students from different professions in the skills bank. All professions are welcomed to register in particular IT specialists, engineers, project managers and medical specialists.”

The Department of Labour’s Public Employment Services Unit’s primary duty is to assist jobseekers with obtaining gainful employment thereby aiding employers in finding suitable candidates to fill their vacancies.

One of the 2023/2024 goals for the Public Employment Services Unit is to host a Registration Drive for Bahamian professionals. The aim of the drive is to register all unemployed professionals as well as those seeking better employment prospects. This places the Department of Labour in a better position to identify qualified Bahamians for employment opportunities when approached by the employer. Most importantly, he said, this reduces the need for foreign labour in the country as Bahamians can take better advantage of job opportunities. It is believed, he said, that capturing all Bahamians in the Department of Labour’s skills bank will result in a significant reduction in the amount of work permits granted.

The Department of Labour’s mission, Mr. Farquharson said, is to foster good industrial relations between employees and employers. Some of the ways this is done is by promoting high levels of employment, increasing job productivity, ensuring human rights are respected and adhering to an approved decent work agenda in accordance with international standards.