BIGTIME FNM Grand Bahama DJ and another male arrested in Florida with 50kilos of narcotics…

Alfred Laing (left) and DJ Bling Runo Traveeno Laing (right) arrested on Sunday for trafficking drugs into Florida.

FLORIDA| Well Bahamas The Free National Movement Party will not have its popular DJ for the upcoming general elections.

Bahamas Press is now learning GRAND Bahama’s popular DJ Bling, Runo Traveeno Laing, has been arrested for trafficking drugs the Broward County Marshals Service has informed BP.

Laing will be headed to prison along with relative Alfred Laing. Detectives found 50 kilos of narcotics on a vessel the men cruised into the Broward port with.

BP is learning the pair were traveling with an undercover federal agent in a sting operation. BP warned these criminal elements moving drugs into the US that detection is strong and yinner will be going to jail without bail once caught.

Well folks Michael ‘toogie and bobo’ Pintard cannot and will not say anything about this. Perhap the media ain’t ga talk it either or call Duane Sands for comment. STOP DOING (YINNER KNOW WHAT WE WANT TO SAY) … Great Police Work!

