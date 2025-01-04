Bimini is recording the country’s 3rd traffic fatality late last evening claiming the life of a teen driver…

Teen driver Jahiem crashes in Bimini.

BAILEY TOWN| Bimini is recording the country’s 3rd traffic fatality late last evening.

Police from Grand Bahama are investigating the death of teen Jaheim who was driving his mother’s Mitshibishi Colt when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a parked flatbed truck on Kings Highway.

The crash which was at a high rate of speed left the victim in serious condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident records the third traffic fatality for the week with the first being on University Drive on New Year’s Day and the second hours later in West Grand Bahama of a toddler.

BP warns motorists to driver with due care and attention when traversing the street of the country.

Pray for all families involved.