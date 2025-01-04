PM DAVIS RESPONDS TO VIOLENT OPPOSITION LEADERSHIP….

PM Philip Davis KC

Statement: Yesterday, our country welcomed a new Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles, a leader committed to guiding and reforming the Royal Bahamas Police Force so that we can make urgently needed progress in public safety.

She is stepping up to lead at a time of great difficulty, and she has articulated a clear and strong vision for change.

I was disappointed, though not terribly surprised, to learn that the Leader of the Opposition has chosen to be in full attack mode rather than playing a more constructive role.

His comments regarding the appointment of a Deputy Commissioner of Police are unfounded and unhelpful.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Rolle is a leader who has dedicated decades of service to protecting our communities, often at great personal sacrifice. His instrumental role in the Urban Renewal Program has been transformative, fostering safer neighborhoods and stronger relationships between law enforcement and the Bahamian people.

I am confident that the Bahamian people are rooting for the RBPF’s new leadership team, and praying that they will find only success in their efforts to change and reform the force, to fight gangs, violence, and disorder, and to restore trust in our communities.

Michael Pintard should do the same.