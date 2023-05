File photo

NASSAU| Police are investigating a traffic accident that has resulted in the death of a 34-year-old male.

Preliminary reports reveal that around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday May 23rd, 2023 the victim was operating a 60cc scooter heading west along Cox Way, off East Street; when he reportedly lost control and collided with a utility pole.

The operator received serious head injuries and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Active police investigations continue.