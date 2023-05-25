Senior Officer in the FNM arrested by police in connection with questionable contracts in the Minnis Administration…SITTING MP could be called by police…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning police have brought in for questioning a high-profile FNM who we know is being questioned on a number of contracts.

The female. who we know was the Beaches and Parks Secretary to the Board and who we will not name at this time is now talking.

Sources confirm the officer is alleged to have been a party along with a number of straw vendors with contracts. It is also being understood that contracts awarded to the officer engaged in major contractual works on Abaco.

Questions to the Senior officer could also lead to more questions to a sitting member of parliament.

Bahamas Press is following these developments and awaits an announcement on this developing report.

We report yinner decide!