Boating accident has claimed the life of popular Turks and Caicos DJ Michael Taylor

Popular TCI DJ Michael Taylor, 36

TCI | A boating accident in the Turks and Caicos Islands has claimed the life of Turks Island resident and DJ.

BP is learning Michael Mike” Taylor, 36, was involved in a terrible boating accident yesterday, which claimed the life of a Providenciales native on Sunday, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Taylor’s life was tragically cut short due to a boat mishap off the coast of Providenciales on Sunday, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

TCI Speaker of the House, Hon. Gordon Burton, opened the session with heartfelt condolences, extending his regrets to all the families affected by this devastating loss, with a special mention of Mikey Taylor. The somber mood in the assembly hall reflected the collective grief felt by the nation.

According to an employee of Grace Bay Club, Taylor was a beloved fixture as the house deejay on Fridays, where both guests and staff held him in high regard. Friends have described him as a delightful and fun-loving individual, whose absence will be deeply felt in the community.