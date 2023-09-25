RBDF EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE LATE MARINE MECHANIC DAVID DUNCOMBE

Defence Headquarters 25 SEP ’23: The Royal Bahamas Defence Force extends condolences to the family of the late Marine Mechanic David Duncombe, who passed away on September 24, 2023.

Marine Mechanic Duncombe was a proud graduate of the C.R. Walker Senior High School and enlisted in the Defence Force as a member of New Entry 59 Woman Entry 28 on April 23, 2022. Upon successful completion of New Entry Training on August 5, 2022, he was enrolled in the Engineering Technical Training Course where he obtained his certification as a Marine Mechanic. He was later drafted to the Hull Maintenance Department where he served in his skillset as a welder, fiberglass and dory repairman.

Duncombe is remembered by his colleagues as a humble and outgoing young man who never gave up no matter the circumstances. He always remained true to himself and what he believed in and emulated what it truly meant to be a well-rounded marine in his demeanor and work ethics.

Deepest and most heartfelt condolences are extended to the family members and loved ones of Marine Mechanic David Duncombe on behalf of the Commander Defence Force, Commodore Raymond King, his Executive Command Team, Officers, Warrant Officers, and Enlisted Marines of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. We share in your grief and stand beside you during this difficult time. May you find strength, comfort, and solace in his cherished memories.

(For additional information, contact the RBDF Public Relations Department or visit our official website at www.rbdf.gov.bs. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates and explore our engaging content on our YouTube channel).