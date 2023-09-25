NASSAU| Jamaican teen escapes Detention Centre and daughter of police arrested after robbing pensioners for over one year!

NASSAU| Bahamian police have launched a massive hunt for a Jamaican teen who escaped the Carmichael Road Detention Centre sometime before 8 a.m. on Friday.

The teen, Kirk Omar Bailey, 17, was detained for immigration violations and we at BP believe he had help in his escape.

With no photos shared with citizens Bahamas Press has now received a photo of the teen (left photo) who is 5’9, light brown-skinned, and slim built. Bailey has a visible scar on his nose.

Anyone seeing Bailey is asked to contact police at 502-9991/2 or CrimeStoppers at 328-8477.

Meanwhile, police finally brought into custody the daughter of one of their own Anastacia Moree. She you recall is the woman who for more than one year robbed (without a gun) senior citizens and evaded arrest.

Bahamas Press posted a wanted photo of Moree after she robbed MAMA CHARLTON of some $800 after giving her a ride outside the National Insurance Complex on Baillou Hill Road. Mama Charlton could not believe how Moree was walking up and down in society doing what she did (robbing pensioners) and police knew where she lived.

Anyway, she is now in police custody. Let’s see if she will be granted bail!

