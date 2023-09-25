Former Deputy Deputy Premier in the Michael Misick TCI Administration found GUILTY

NOT GUILTY for Jeffrey Hall & Melbourne Wilson; FREE from SIPT
TCI : The pair was charged on Count 5 and have now been asked, by the Chief Justice, to move out of the Defendants area as she details the evidence which led to her convictions today – September 25, 2023 – of Floyd Hall, the former Deputy Premier in the Michael Misick administration and Clayton Green, who served at the time as attorney to Floyd Hall.
In the re-organization of the trial following the February 2021 death of previous judge in the ‘judge only’ trial, Hon Paul Harrison, Supreme Court justice, the Chief Justice of the Turks and Caicos, Her Ladyship Mabel Agyemang took on the cumbersome trial.
The first of two new trials was simplified, and in the initial proceeding it was set to weigh evidence on five counts, namely:
Count 1, Conspiracy to Defraud Count 2 Conspiracy to Defraud Count 3 Bribery Count 4 Conspiracy to Defraud Count 5 Concealing or Disguising the Proceeds of Criminal Conduct
Floyd Hall was found guilty on Count 3; the bribery charge.
Clayton Green was found guilty on Count 5; the concealing charge.