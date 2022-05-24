Brian Nichols, US Assistant Secretary of State, Western Hemisphere, pays courtesy call on Prime Minister Davis 

NASSAU| US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis on Monday.

Mutual discussions were had on shared views of democracy, peace and security. Additionally, with the upcoming Summit of Americas convening next month in Los Angeles, California, a dialogue on the importance of the event was prioritized.

“Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future” is the theme of the Summit and so a continued focus on global climate change and energy security was also a substantial part of the meeting’s conversation.

Also in attendance were: Daniel Villanueva, Political/Economic/Commercial Counselor; Lance Posey, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission; Usha Pitts, Chargé d’Affaires; Nan Fife, US State Department Director of Caribbean Affairs; Minister of Works & Utilities, Hon. Alfred Sears; Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture, Hon. Mario Bowleg; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jamahl Strachan; and Permanent Secretary David Davis. (Photos/OPM)