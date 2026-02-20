Candidate drops out of race after being ratified – PRESSURE TALL!

Valentino McKenzie has thrown in the towel!

NASSAU| Tall pressure in St. Barnabas has The Coalition of Independents candidates dropping out the campaign.

BP is learning that the COI candidate Valentino McKenzie nomination has been withdrawn.

According to Leader Lincoln Bain who may also withdraw his candidacy, said, “The Coalition of Independents (COI) advises the public that the National Council of the COI has taken the decision to rescind the candidacy of our St. Barnabas election candidate, Mr. Valentino McKenzie, due to a lingering personal injury.

“This decision was not taken lightly. Mr. McKenzie has shown courage, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to service. However, we believe that health must come first, and we fully respect the need for him to prioritize his recovery at this time.”

We at BP believe there is more to this than being said. INCOMING MP Michael Halkitis is running a strong. and powerful ground game in St. Barnabas locking down polling divisions and organizing teams to move across polling maps. The strong ground game of Halkitis has ran soon former Deputy Leader of the FNM Shanendon Cartwright out of the constituency! The CHOOSE PROGRESS CAMPAIGN IS BUILDING STRONG!

McKenzie the now former COI candidate said, “St. Barnabas, it’s been an honor to walk this journey with you. Today, I’m letting you know that I will no longer be in the race. I deeply appreciate your support and belief in me. Though I’m stepping back, I’ll always stand for our community.”

Ahhh BOY – PRESSURE TALL IN ST. BARNABAS!

We report yinner decide!