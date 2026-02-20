Response to Public Statements by the Union Led by Officer Brooks

Minister for Immigration and National Insurance Alfred Sears along with PS Ellison Greenslade greeting officers.

STATEMENT| The Ministry of Immigration & National Insurance views with serious concern and disappointment the recent public statements issued by the Union led by Officer Brooks regarding the promotion exercise conducted within the Department of Immigration on July 7, 2025.

While it has been publicly acknowledged that this was one of the largest promotion exercises in the history of the Department, it is deeply regrettable that the Union has chosen to advance a narrative that misrepresents both the facts and the process.

Public commentary must be responsible, accurate, and grounded in procedural reality. Several of the claims made fall short of that standard.

Status of the Promotion Exercise

Contrary to the assertion that the process has concluded or that officers have been left without recourse, the promotion exercise remains ongoing.

Promotions within the Department of Immigration are governed by a structured statutory process. Recommendations originate at the Departmental level, are reviewed by the Ministry, forwarded to the Ministry of Labour & Public Service, and ultimately require confirmation by the Public Service Commission.

The scale of this exercise underscores the seriousness and breadth of the effort. Among those promoted were:

• 28 Chief Immigration Officers elevated to Superintendent;

• 25 Senior Immigration Officers advanced to Chief Immigration Officer;

• 1 Grade One Officer promoted to Chief Immigration Officer;

• 61 Grade One Officers promoted to Senior Immigration Officer;

• 2 Trainee Immigration Officers elevated to Senior Immigration Officer;

• 147 Grade Two Officers promoted to Grade One Officer; and

• 76 Trainee Officers advanced to Grade Two Officer.

These figures reflect a comprehensive upward movement across multiple ranks within the Department. Since July’s department-wide promotion exercise, the Ministry has facilitated more than 250 promotions, with additional promotions being submitted to the Public Service for ongoing consideration.

The Ministry remains in constant communication with both the Ministry of Labour & the Public Service and the Public Service Commission to ensure compliance and continuity. To suggest that officers have been abandoned or that the process was arbitrarily executed is inaccurate and misleading.

HR Audit and File Reconciliation

It is a documented and verifiable fact that prior to 2023, several personnel files were missing, incomplete, or improperly recorded. Additionally, some officers were not accurately scored within the required assessment framework.

These deficiencies were longstanding and required decisive correction in order to advance the promotions.

The department establishment of a Human Resources Audit Committee, which undertook a year-long review, was a corrective response to ensure that officers and clerical staff were properly assessed, their records reconciled, and their service accurately reflected.

This process was corrective not punitive. It was undertaken to safeguard fairness, compliance, and institutional integrity. To characterize it as flawed without acknowledging the administrative gaps it sought to correct is a misrepresentation of fact.

Compensation, Allowances and Financial Commitments

The Ministry rejects any suggestion that officers are not being supported financially or that commitments are being neglected.

During the fiscal period 2025/2026, in excess of $2.5 million was allocated for overtime worked by Immigration Officers. Notwithstanding this allocation, expenditure under this budget line has been depleted due to the high demand for overtime necessitated by manpower shortages and the exigencies of the service.

The Ministry of Immigration & National Insurance, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, continues to monitor this allocation closely to ensure the sufficiency of funds to meet overtime obligations.

Since September 2025, Immigration Officers have been paid arrears for shift allowance and uniform allowance.

Arrears for two squads, recruited in 2022 and 2025, are actively being processed by the Ministry of Finance.

Qualified Immigration Officers who have completed the required one (1) year probationary period have received appointment letters. Those who are not yet in receipt of such letters will receive them shortly as processing continues.

Communication, Engagement and the Union Agreement

The Ministry categorically rejects the implication that officers or their representatives have been ignored.

The Minister has conducted multiple in-person meetings and listening sessions with officers throughout New Providence, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Bimini, and the Family Islands. During these engagements, concerns were openly discussed, questions were addressed, and the promotion framework was explained and resolved.

The assertions attributed to Officer Brooks contradict the documented record of these engagements and accomplishments.

Additionally, the Union Agreement contains a specific Article addressing “Complaints and Grievances procedures.” That Article requires the President and his Executives to meet with the Head of Department (the Director of Immigration) where concerns or grievances arise.

Pursuant to that clause, the President and his Executives met with the Director of Immigration and his Executive team on 25th November 2025, where a number of issues including promotions, allowances, and administrative matters were discussed.

It is therefore inaccurate to suggest that the mechanisms for engagement have not been utilized or that dialogue has not occurred.

While scheduling constraints may have delayed certain meetings at the Ministerial level, administrative dialogue has continued, and a meeting with the Minister is anticipated once a confirmed date and time are finalized.

On Claims of Disregard for Tenure

The Ministry categorically rejects any suggestion that tenure, institutional knowledge, or experience have been disregarded.

Promotions are governed by established Public Service procedures and are subject to statutory confirmation. The audit and structured review process were implemented specifically to restore order to personnel records and to ensure equitable consideration based on verified information.

The Ministry does not dismiss experience; rather, it ensures that experience is documented, validated, and assessed within the proper statutory framework.

Tenure and institutional knowledge played a key role in the succession of executive leadership carried out in August 2025, a month after the Department wide promotion, which resulted in 16 executive promotions: one Director, one Acting Deputy Director, eight Assistant Directors, and six Acting Assistant Directors.

The Ministry of Immigration & National Insurance remains open to continued engagement conducted in good faith, with mutual respect and professionalism, and always in the best interest of Immigration Officers and the people of The Bahamas.