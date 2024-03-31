CARIFTA swim parent from Grenada collapses and dies at game after suffering precondition…

Betty Kelly-Kenning Swim Complex

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A visiting swim parent has died from complications due to a preexisting medical condition, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The individual, a native of Grenada, collapsed and fell in the stands during Saturday’s Evening Session at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Swim Complex. Despite emergency care from the on-hand CARIFTA medical team, the individual tragically passed away at Princess Margaret Hospital.

The statement read: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, especially the young swim athlete who tragically lost her father and his accompanied wife who lost her husband. This unfortunate loss is deeply felt and is reverberating throughout the CARIFTA Aquatics Community here and across the Caribbean.”

Algernon Cargill, President of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation, also extended his sympathy to the deceased’s family and the entire Caribbean swim community.

