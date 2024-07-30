Carlotta Klass Named “Mother of Breastfeeding in The Bahamas”

Mother of Breastfeeding: retired Nurse Carlotta Klass receiving an award during the Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association Awards 2008. (GROUP) Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association executive team (left to right) Trineka McCardy; Ampusam Symonette; Carlotta Klass; Linelle Thompson; Dr. Lillian Jones; Anna Forbes; Tamica Gibson; and Danina Black.

NASSAU| The Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association (BNBA) congratulates retired Nurse Carlotta Klass on receiving a national honor, the Distinguished Service Medal, during the 51st Independence celebrations of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Her contributions as an advocate for breastfeeding in The Bahamas have been immeasurable.

NBA President Nurse Trineka McCardy announced that the NGO has officially named Mrs. Klass “Mother of Breastfeeding” inThe Bahamas for her tireless efforts over decades to encourage new mothers to put the baby to the breast upon birth, and to exclusively feed them breastmilk for the first six months of their lives.

“She is truly a pioneer in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas for Breastfeeding advancement,” said McCardy.

The announcement comes as the BNBA gears up to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, which runs from August 1-7, 2024. The BNBA has an exciting week of activities planned, which launches with a series of radio show appearances, starting August 1.

On Friday, August 2, the “Big Latch On” will take place at the foyer of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, beginning at 10am. breastfeeding mothers are encouraged to come out and nurse their babies together, to create the largest gathering of breastfeeding mothers and babies in the country. This is a worldwide event, as mothers everywhere encourage awareness and acceptance of breastfeeding as normal behaviour in society. there will be gifts for the participants.

On Saturday, August 3, the BNBA will participate in a special church service at the Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, beginning at 11am. On Sunday, August 4, BNBA members will continue their praise and worship by attending the historic St. Agnes Church, with a service beginning at 10:30am.

On Monday, August 5, the Emancipation Day Holiday, the BNBA will host its annual umbrellathon. This event is always an exciting and brightly colored affair, highlighted by a competition to choose the most creative umbrellas advocating for breastfeeding. The winners receive prizes. This year’s umbrellathon will take place at the Mall at Marathon beginning at 11am.

Two very important Zoom seminars will be held on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7. These seminars are open to the public.Pregnant women and their families, new mothers and fathers, health professionals and others are encouraged to join to hear from the BNBA experts and to ask questions in order to increase breastfeeding in The Bahamas.

Started in 1993, the BNBA has been advocating for breastfeeding for decades. While advancements have been made, president McCardy is seeking more support from the public, noting that breastfeeding is the foundation of a sound, healthy life, with numerous physical and psychological benefits. For more information, contact President McCardy at (242) 806-8314 or Vice President, returned nurse and Maternity Ward Sister Ampusam Symonette at (242) 421-4173.