Woman killed following domestic abuse on Homestead Avenue this morning…

Homicide #74 victim is 42-year-old Theresa Knowles…

Theresa Knowles,42, is homicide victim #74 on Homestead Ave.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the death of a woman in the Homestead Avenue community which unfolded around 11:30am.

Police found 42-year-old Theresa Knowles unresponsive following what is being described as a domestic dispute. Police are questioning a male who is assisting them in this incident.

According to relatives the woman has long engaged in a toxic longterm relationship with a male who she recently left following a volley of incidents. Relatives learned that the woman recently returned to be with the male boyfriend and now today she is dead.

Police EMS Services recorded the female dead after suffering multiple injuries to the upper body.

Bahamas Press is calling on all residents who find themselves in toxic relationships to leave. THIS CAN BE AVOIDED! This latest incident is not the first and it confirms that many women suffer under dangerous situations of abuse. GET OUT!

We report yinner decide!