Carnival Cruise Lines Celebrates Bahamas Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Officials of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation were welcomed by executives of Carnival Cruise Lines for the 50th Independence Anniversary of The Bahamas celebration onboard Carnival’s cruise ship ‘Mardi Gras’ docked in Nassau Harbour on Monday.

Bringing remarks were Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice, Chair of the National Independence Secretariat; Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation; and John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. Also in attendance were Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation; Apostle Delton Fernander, President, Bahamas Christian Council; tourism officials, and industry partners.

The celebration featured a special live performance by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band, and a Junkanoo ‘Rush Out.’ (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)