CECILE MARIE SHERMAN DIES AT 71…

Cecile Sherman

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is sadden in catching up with the news on the passing of a dedicated believer of Jesus Christ Ms Cecile Marie Sherman. She was 71.

She was a devote Catholic, who operated like an Anna in the temple at St. FRANCIS Xavier Cathedral. She attended almost every mass preparing the altar for service and lead the worship services as a moderator and minister giving holy communion.

Cecile made worship her life experience and was a kind, gentle soul who gave selfless devotion to others.

She was a former banker who became a leader in the Banking Department at he Central Bank of the Bahamas. And also contributed in service to the country serving as a board member at the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation.

For your love, service and dedication, christian charity and strong display of faith to others we pray that the God of All Mercies grant you life eternal with peace and joy around that heavenly table forevermore… Amen!

May she rest in peace.