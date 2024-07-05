Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department SENT OUT OF FORCE!!!!

STATEMENT FROM DECENT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE CLAYTON FERNANDER

COP Fernander

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department

In response to the recent circulation of voice notes involving Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, I want to assure the public that the Royal Bahamas Police Force takes these allegations very seriously. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within our ranks.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson has consented to proceed on garden leave in the first instance, pending a thorough investigation into this matter. To ensure continuity and uphold our commitment to public safety, Chief Superintendent Anthon Rahming will assume the responsibilities of the Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department during this period.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force remains dedicated to transparency, accountability, and the trust placed in us by the Bahamian people. We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses and ensure that appropriate actions are taken based on the findings.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander

Royal Bahamas Police Force