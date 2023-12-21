Children delight in the Governor General’s ‘Christmas in the Gardens’

Governor-General Cynthia Mother Pratt and Hon. Leslia Brice takes a photo with Santa.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt hosted over 400 children of the Urban Renewal Programmes throughout New Providence to ‘Christmas in the Gardens’ at Government House on Monday, December 18, 2023.

They enjoyed music performances by the National Children’s Choir, Ms. Keisha Baisden’s violin selection, and the ISBET Children’s Choir.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force performed for the crowds; and special feature was — the Shabach Gospel Choir.

Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt lit the Christmas Tree: distribution of gifts gave the children early Christmas delight!

Decor team was led by Mr. Gregory Wilkinson and logistics by Ms. Cynette Archer. The national independence secretariat team planned and executed the event on behalf of the Governor General, with gifts donated by the Christmas Committee and generous support from StarApple.

Children were treated to popcorn, cotton candy, sweet treats, icecream, hot cocoa and cookies, delicious Christmas dinner, face painting, artistic performances, Photo Booth with Santa and hoopla! (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)