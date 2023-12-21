RBPF puts on its annual Christmas Beat Retreat 2023 spectacle

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Her Excellency, the Governor General the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt attended the annual Royal Bahamas Police Force ‘Christmas Beat Retreat’, downtown in Rawson Square surrounded by crowds enjoying a Christmas celebration spectacle.

The RBPF marched to the theme, 130 years — ‘From Then to Now,’ in their exciting display, December 20, 2023. Also in attendance were Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cecilia Cooper, Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder and Mrs. Winder, and many dignitaries. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)