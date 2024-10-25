CHOGM 2024 Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister Davis and the Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya

Prime Minister Philip Davis, KC, met with Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H.

Apia, Samoa – Prime Minister Philip Davis, KC, met with Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H., Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, to discuss the relationship between The Bahamas and Kenya, along with key regional matters.

During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between their nations and explored ways to further strengthen diplomatic relations. A significant part of the discussion focused on the situation in Haiti. Prime Minister Davis and Secretary Mudavadi recognized the importance of regional and international cooperation in addressing the ongoing challenges, with Prime Minister Davis reaffirming The Bahamas’ commitment to supporting efforts aimed at restoring stability and peace in Haiti.

Additionally, Prime Minister Davis emphasized The Bahamas’ intent to broaden its diplomatic presence in Africa. Both leaders expressed a shared interest in continuing dialogue and cooperation on matters of mutual concern, marking a positive step in enhancing connections between The Bahamas and Kenya.