The Merve Knowles and Carey Family drama on Grand Bahamas should serve notice to many members of the public to GET THEIR AFFAIRS IN ORDER!

Philip and Ingrid Carey were devastated following the death of their daughter, Philippa Carey, years ago…

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press has been following the developments which broke last week involving the Carey family on Grand Bahama and Merve Knowles who operated a home away from home care facility on the island.

The adopted daughter, Philippa Carey, fought Ms Knowles, who had moved into the Carey home on #12 Confederate Walk in Freeport.

As the story was told, Ingrid Carey, who suffers from dementia, was handed over to Ms Knowles’ care facility after she was left in the Carey family home alone. That should have never happened.

Merve Knowles, having taken on that responsibility to care for Mrs Carey, began collecting her benefits and also moved into the Carey family home, claiming it was given to her by a woman who didn’t know what day it was.

We should note here that the home is under a bank mortgage and someone like Mrs Carey, being not of sound mind, could not have made that decision given the situation.

Another player in this story is the daughter/ said granddaughter/ recorded stepdaughter, Philippa Carey, who we now know was adopted by Ingrid and Philip Carey following the death of their only child Philippa Carey and here is where this story takes on a new twist.

Mr. Philip Carey passed away on October 30th, 2023. He was the breadwinner of the family and was the brother of the late Dr. Baldwin Carey and brother of Linda Jarrett (widow of banker Al Jarrett). These are good people.

Mr Carey moved to Grand Bahama with wife Ingrid (now at the centre of this dispute), and made a name for himself having landed key positions in the Freeport, Grand Bahama community. The couple had one daughter who was also named Philippa Carey. She died at a young age of Leukemia, which devastated the couple and, some believe, was the beginning of Mrs Ingrid Carey’s condition that got worse over the years.

Following that turn of events, Philip and Ingrid adopted the woman who brought the incident to light via ZNS Northern Service. She was only a toddler at the time of her adoption. They named their adopted daughter Philippa Carey after their first child and she grew up in the family home.

Stories like this have more questions than answers and sheds light on similar incidents which are happening all over the Bahamas. Far too many homes, property and assets are seized as a result of these trends where Bahamians often abandon their loved ones, leave them in the care of others or hospital facilities, as parents and grandparents fail to properly outline transfers of these assets before illness and even death.

False claims and fraudulent paperwork are then organized by unscrupulous attorneys who coordinate the most dastardly criminal acts to undermine and take possession of properties unbeknownst to the rightful heir in incidents all across the country.



As this case unfolds on Grand Bahama even more similar incidents are happening as we write; cases where spouses are even fed glass to allow “the children of darkness” to claim the assets. We know of an incident right here in the capital where a building contractor was left mute in a care facility by his wife who jetted off to Canada with her children (NOT HIS) on his money while he was locked away mute, hungry and helpless. And his siblings and other relatives are denied access to him. This is happening every day around here!

This incident on Grand Bahama should serve as notice to members of the public. Decent citizens like Philip and Ingrid, who worked hard to build a life, must focus on these developments and properly transfer assets down to others before they are taken right before your eyes.

Let this Grand Bahama drama serve as a warning to you – GET YOUR AFFAIRS IN ORDER! And look after your own family!

We report yinner decide!