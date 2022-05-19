CONGRATULATIONS VANESSA

Ms Vanessa Stubbs

On last Friday evening Ms. Vanessa Stubbs graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA from FAU College of Medicine with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences.

She also received Undergraduate Researcher of the Year from FAU College of Medicine.

Vanessa was awarded a full scholarship to both Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. Which she will be joining Mayo Clinic this summer in pursuit of her PhD/MD.

Vanessa May God always continue shine on you and always direct your path wherever you go. We at Bahamas Press are so proud of you!!!!

You deserve this!

A family that prays together is a family that stays together