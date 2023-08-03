Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt to be announced as the next Governor General in an independent Bahamas…

Former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC MP shall advise KING Charles III to invite Former DPM Cynthia “Mother” Pratt to serve as Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Mother Pratt has served as Deputy to The Governor and served as Minister of National Security in the Christie Government.

Mother Pratt will be the third woman to serve in the highest office in the land and the second female ro be appointed by a PLP Government.

We at BP congratulate her.

