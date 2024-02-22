Davis set to invite Pintard to appoint a member to the Boundaries Commission 

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting this morning big political moves are set to be announced as Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC is set to form the Boundaries Commission.

PM Davis, who is moving like a rockstar across the country and around the world opening embassies, attracting new investors, growing the economy and putting Bahamians back into business, is gearing up to invite the Opposition to appoint a member to the Boundaries Commission. And Pintard is not ready for this!

Davis organized a short notice Branch Meeting last evening at the Sir Gerald Cash Primary School in the constituency of Carmichael. Some 400 generals showed up, the biggest group ever seen in the constituency.

The Finance Minister repeated his policies, delivering strong growth and progress for Bahamians, sharing how buoyant the Bahamian economy is under a PLP team. The Prime Minister pointed out the fact that the economy is growing, Bahamians are working, new homes are under construction and new opportunities are on the rise.

BP believes an early General election is near with the invitation to form the Commission, and could spell problems for the opposition. The five-member body will examine existing constituencies to determine whether they should remain or be altered. There are presently 38 constituencies in the country.

The Commission, once announced, will be Chaired by the Speaker of the House and will consist of two members of the Government, a Supreme Court Judge and one member of the opposition.

