Car Wash arrested in United States for Assault with Deadly Weapon….

Alesha McNeil aka CAR WASH, 27

Nashville | Bahamas Press is learning tonight of the arrest of Bahamian popular social media influencer Alesha McNeil aka CARWASH.

Carwash who is known for her wild online acts was booked at the Nashville Correctional facility on an assault, aggravated – deadly weapon charge.

Carwash was arrested around 10:40pm following an incident, which was not shared.

The felony carries a $10,000 bond. Carwash moved to the US from the Bahamas a few years ago seeking a path to becoming a star.

Back in 2020 the former third Street was formally arraigned in a Nassau court on one count of cruelty to children. It is alleged that McNeil beat her boyfriend’s seven-year-old son who was left in her custody. The 23-year-old insisted she was simply trying to teach the boy to read and write. We all gata pray for her.

We report yinner decide!