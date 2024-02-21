Young boy goes missing and police question a local pastor on his whereabouts!

PREACHER declined twice medical insurance coverage! WHAT IS DIS?

file photo

NASSAU| Police had to question a sitting pastor of a new church after a young boy went missing.

Intel revealed the said pastor was the last person the missing boy was with and no one could say what happened.

According to sources close to Bahamas Press the pastor was sitting up in one bigtime church in New Providence when the investigation opened. And the pastor, like the judge, stopped taking calls while hiding for days behind his preacher clothes. And yinner must know by now BP is NOT easy.

A closer investigation into the preacher reveals the pastor has been denied LIFE AND HEALTH INSURANCE. We will not call the name of the insurer.

The preacher attempted more than once to open a policy but after a second series of bloodworks the said preacher was declined.

We ain’t ga call da name just yet, but we ga say this: when all hell breaks loose and the membership knows what we know now even the preacher ga need plenty prayers. WE GONE!

We report yinner decide!