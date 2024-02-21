Hit and Run on East Street corridor south of the Independence roundabout…

file photo

NASSAU| Police are actively searching for the driver of a dark-colored Suzuki Swift who failed to remain on the scene, following a traffic accident that claimed the life of an adult male.

The traffic incident initially occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m., on Sunday 11th February, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was walking along the East Street corridor south of the Independence roundabout when he was struck by a dark-colored Suzuki Swift; however, the driver fled the scene.

The male pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he remained. However, on Thursday 15th February, 2024, he succumbed to his injuries while hospitalized.

Police appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or witnessed it to call 911, 919, the Traffic Division at 397-8050, 393-7713, or visit the nearest police station.