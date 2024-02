Live at the taxi stand in Downtown NASSAU.

NASSAU| Members of the RBPF conducted a major sweep at the Taxi Stand at the Nassau Cruise Port today in an effort to increase security at the port and Downtown Nassau.

Well some taxi drivers broke down with the belly when the canine unit showed up and began sniffing around the stand.

We can report one female taxi driver has been taken into custody during the sweep. Police did not give BP any update on this but we are certain they will after readers see this BP update.

We report yinner decide!