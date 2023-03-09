Donna Vasyli Not Guilty… Verdict 8 – 1

Donna Vasyli

NASSAU| A Bahamian jury has found Australian widow Donna Vasyli not guilty of the murder of her husband, Philip Vasyli.

Vasyli was represented by Jamaican hot shot attorney KD Knight, who also secured the high profile acquittals of former Progressive Liberal Party Members of Parliament Shane Gibson and Frank Smith.

This is the second time Vasyli had stood trial for her husband’s stabbing death in affluent Old Fort Bay.

Prosecutors had alleged that the 60-year-old fatally stabbed her husband in the guest house of their home at Old Fort Bay on March 24, 2015.

However, the jury in her case appeared to disagree after considering the evidence.