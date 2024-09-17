DPH Administrators encouraged to embrace innovation, strengthen communication channels, uphold highest standards

Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville officially opens The Department of Public Health Administrative Conclave on Monday, September 16, 2024 at Breezes Resort.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville is continuing a comprehensive administrative approach to the delivery of healthcare across the country.

On Monday, September 16, 2024 he officially opened a four-day conclave hosted by the Department of Public Health for administrators in New Providence and the Family Islands.

Held at Breezes Resort on Cable Beach, the conclave brought together Clinic Administrators under the theme: ‘Embracing Transformation…The Way Forward.’

The objective is to foster collaboration among administrators and provide a platform for sharing the successes and challenges encountered in managing healthcare services and delivery throughout The Bahamas.

”Ladies and Gentlemen, it is a privilege to welcome you … and to give God thanks for health and strength as we come together as a family to discuss the state of our nation’s healthcare system and the road map ahead over the next two years,” said Dr. Darville.

He told them that as key leaders in public service, they play a vital role in the success of the healthcare system.

“You are the gatekeepers and drivers of public health. Our success depends on your leadership, professionalism, and commitment to providing quality care and services,” he stated. Dr. Darville said that he has a role to play as well stating: “I am even more energized and determined to execute my Ministry’s transformative agenda for healthcare.”

Administrators were encouraged to embrace innovation and strengthen communication channels within their teams and the Department of Public Health.

Presenters were scheduled to tackle key areas such policy updates, operational procedures and future strategies for enhancing healthcare delivery. The sessions were designed to equip administrators with the tools and insights necessary for continued growth and transformation in the health sector.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Department of Public Health remain focused on building a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient health care system throughout The Bahamas.

“It is essential that you act as the bridge between the Ministry, Department of Public Health and the communities you serve,” Dr. Darville said. “Going forward we all must remain informed on current policies, protocols, and health initiatives so that you can provide accurate guidance to staff and ensure quality service delivery,” he added.

Dr. Darville then charged the administrators to uphold the highest standards of customer service within their health facilities.

“The public deserves to be heard, respected, and valued when seeking healthcare. Each patient interaction is an opportunity to build trust in our healthcare system and communities,” Dr. Darville said.