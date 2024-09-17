ZNS Staff Boycott Retirement Party for FNM hack Bevelery Curry…

NASSAU| ZNS staffers failed to show Beverly Curry’s retirement dinner where donations and gifts requested from those in attendance was to be presented to the guest of honour.

The dinner was set up for some 200 staffers. However, less than 50 persons attended in a room filled with empty chairs and tables.

Curry was the one who the FNM Government used to block members of the Progressive Liberal Party from advertising and getting on national TV before the 2021 election.

Back then, Philip Davis KC, then-Opposition Leader, attempted to shedule interviews and relay messages to his Cat Island residents and was blocked and stopped. But, after taking office, DECENT DAVIS allowed rogue Curry to remain at the BCB.

Some ZNS employees told BP, “…the best way to celebrate the FNM hack was to not show up and celebrate her at all. We at BCB are throwing an afterparty event celebrating her departure from the BCB as the years of victimization and cruel play by Curry has now ended!”

Former FNM MP and comedian David Wallace moderated the evening.

We report yinner decide!