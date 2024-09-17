WSc completes necessary sewerage piping repairs on Shirley Street – Road set to reopen as Corporation apologizes to public…

Water and Sewerage Contractors completing pipe repairs on Shirley Street.

NASSAU| Water and Sewerage (WSc) contractors are wrapping up its necessary repairs on Shirley Street today and are set to reopen the street to motorists.

Contractors were onsite early Tuesday morning actively reinstating the section of Shirley Street impacted by the recent gravity main replacement works between Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza and Village Road.

The team is focused on completing the road resurfacing to restore normal traffic flow in the area.

Significant progress is expected today, as the necessary work has now been completed.

These much needed repairs will mark a major step in improving the reliability of the sewerage system in the area. Public patience and understanding is appreciated as work to finalize these essential repairs are complete.