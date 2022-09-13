DPM addresses American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) at Caribbean Showcase￼

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper on September 11 attended the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Caribbean Showcase at Sandals Royal Bahamian, Cable Beach.

Also at ASTA were Mrs. Cecilia Cooper; Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant, MOTIA; Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary, MOTIA; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General, MOTIA and other members of the MOTIA team. Deputy Prime Minister Cooper brought remarks. In the group photo are the Deputy Prime Minister and MOTIA executives with Sandals CEO Adam Stewart and his executive team. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)