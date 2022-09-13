Retired Educator and former Atlantis employee Sherman Wood passes at 67…

Sherman Wood, 67

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of a veteran educator Mr Sherman Barnes Wood, who passed away at his residents last week Tuesday in his sleep.

Mr Wood was a graduate of St. Augustines College’s 1973 class and became an educator at the Claridge Primary School where he served for some 40 years.

He was also employed for some 30 years at the Atlantis Paradise Island for well over 30 years teaching during the day and working his hotel job in the evenings.

He retired two years ago and has now gone home for his eternal rest. To his family we offer our prayers and condolences and pray that the GOD OF ALL MERCIES GRANT HIM REST ETERNAL.