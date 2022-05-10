DPM Cooper at the 42 Anniversary Memorial Service…

Acting PM Chester Cooper.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force held a 42nd Anniversary Memorial Service in memory of the service and sacrifice of the survivors and the fallen marines who died in the line of duty at the Sinking of HMBS Flamingo, May 10, 1980.

The anniversary memorial service at HMBS Coral Harbour, May 10, 2022 was attended by Acting Prime Minister the Hon. Chester Cooper, Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe, and Minister of State for the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover Rolle. Also in attendance were Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard and US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Usha Pitts.

Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King and Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Paul Rolle were present, as were family members of the Marines of HMBS Flamingo and government officials. Acting Prime Minister Cooper delivered the keynote address. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)