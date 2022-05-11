Prime Minister Davis Discussed Climate Issues and Strategies with the Commonwealth Secretary-General

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C and Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, QC

LONDON, England — In its Marlborough House Dialogues forum for discussion and dialogue with political leaders and thinkers of the Commonwealth, Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, QC, welcomed the Hon. Philip Davis, QC, Prime Minister of The Bahamas to the offices of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Marlborough House, London, to speak on the importance of climate action within Commonwealth nations — ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, this June.

CHOGM will be a precursor to the next climate summit, COP27 in Egypt. The Prime Minister pointed out the climate change existential threat to low-lying islands like The Bahamas and the area needed to be tackled strongly, namely ‘funding.’

He said: “The process for accessing climate financing is so tortuous that many small island states like ours have not been albe to access we need. So, the voice of the Commonwealth of Nations needs to be a loud voice sufficient to bring awareness and the need for action not tomorrow but today.”