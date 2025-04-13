Former PM Hubert Minnis

BREAKING| Fomer PM Dr Hubert Minnis in a release to the press tells Michael Pintard his work is Killarney is NOT Complete and the decision against him is not within the norns of the Party Constitution. He added he remains a member of the Free National Movement.

Dis ga be long!

DR. HUBERT MINNIS RESPONDS TO FNM

“In public life, there are moments when one must speak not only as a political figure, but as a servant of the people and a steward of principle.

As a proud son of the Free National Movement, I have always stood firmly on the founding principles of our great party — the same ideals championed by Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield: freedom, fairness, and fidelity to the Constitution. These values have guided my every decision, every policy, and every act of service.

Last week, I watched — as many Bahamians did — a press conference in which it was publicly announced that I would not be nominated as the Free National Movement’s candidate for Killarney in the upcoming General Election. The manner of this announcement was unexpected, and the process, deeply unfortunate.

For nearly two decades, I have given my all to the people of Killarney and to the nation. As Prime Minister, I carried the weight of unprecedented national crises — from hurricanes to pandemics — and made decisions with one goal in mind: to protect and uplift the Bahamian people, particularly the most vulnerable among us, our working families, and our youth.

While I am heartened to see individuals whom I mentored and supported now preparing for national leadership, I must express — with clarity and conviction — that I do not support the manner in which this decision was taken. The attempt to forcibly end my service to the people of Killarney does not reflect the democratic traditions upon which our party was built, nor does it honor the spirit of respect and consultation that should define our internal processes.

Let me be clear: I am a member of the Free National Movement. I believe in its founding mission, and I believe in the promise it held for our country. And I also believe that a constitution — whether of a party or a nation — must be followed, not selectively administered.

When party leadership departs from the Constitution for convenience or control, it erodes the trust not only of its members but of the public at large. If those seeking to lead cannot uphold their own party’s constitution, how can they be entrusted to protect and administer the Constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas?

I have always taken seriously my duty to Killarney. That work is not yet complete. I have heard from my constituents — their encouragement, their support, and their desire for continued representation has been overwhelming. In the coming days, I will continue to consult with them as I consider the road ahead.

This moment is bigger than me. It is about the kind of politics we wish to practice and the kind of country we hope to build. I remain guided by conscience, by principle, and by an unshakeable commitment to the people of this nation.

The Bahamas deserves leadership that listens, that respects, and that serves — without fear, without favor, and without fail.

May God continue to bless our people and our beloved country.”